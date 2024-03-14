Ex-Lawmaker GaaSyy Gets Suspended Sentence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, to three years in jail, suspended for five years, for repeatedly intimidating actor Go Ayano and others in online videos.

Presiding Judge Koji Saeki said that the purpose of posting the videos was "only to make money" and that "there is no room to justify" the act.

According to the ruling, GaaSyy, 52, intimidated four people, including Ayano, 42, in YouTube videos around between February and August 2022 and threatened two of them in February 2023, trying to make them withdraw criminal complaints.

The judge pointed out that the former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, continued to post gossip videos for a long time, earned large profits, and repeated threats "as a profession," rejecting the defense's claim that he did not habitually intimidate the victims.

"It is despicable and vicious to unleash waves of slander against victims who have no way to argue against it while (GaaSyy) himself was in a safe zone," the judge said, noting that he committed a crime that threatened the lives of the victims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]