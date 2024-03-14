3rd Ruling Finds Same-Sex Marriage Denial in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday ruled that existing provisions including of the Civil Code that do not recognize same-sex marriage are in a state of unconstitutionality.

Presiding Judge Tomoyuki Tobisawa said that no reasonable grounds for the provisions can be found in light of the dignity of individuals, while dismissing plaintiffs' claim for compensation.

It was the sixth ruling in a series of similar lawsuits filed with five district courts across the country and the third finding that the provisions are in a state of unconstitutionality.

Earlier, the provisions were found to be in a state of unconstitutionality by Fukuoka District Court and in another ruling by Tokyo District Court, unconstitutional by Sapporo and Nagoya district courts and constitutional by Osaka District Court.

All the rulings rejected the plaintiffs' damages claims against the state.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]