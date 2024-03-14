Japan Hosts Open Debate on Conflict Prevention at U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan hosted on Wednesday an open debate on conflict prevention at the U.N. Security Council, where the country serves as president this month.

Over 65 nations, including Japan and the United States, announced a joint statement vowing to work together to prevent conflicts.

"Effective and collective prevention is needed to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war," they said in the statement.

The countries voiced their determination to strengthen their cooperation with the Security Council and other U.N. organs to stop wars from happening, as well as prevent a further escalation and a reoccurrence once conflicts break out.

Wednesday's session was attended by around 80 countries, including the 15 permanent and nonpermanent members of the Security Council.

