U.S. Resumes Osprey Flights in Japan after Nov. Crash

Ginowan, Okinawa Pref., March 14 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military on Thursday resumed flights of its Osprey tilt-rotor transport planes in Japan, lifting the suspension of their operations that had been in place following a fatal crash last November.

On the day, multiple MV-22 Ospreys took off from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the city of Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

The U.S. military and Japan's Self-Defense Forces grounded their Ospreys after a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in late November 2023, killing all eight crew members.

On Friday last week, the U.S. military announced that it would resume Osprey flights. Noting that it has identified the defective parts that caused the crash, the military concluded that it would be able to safely fly the aircraft by taking preventive measures.

Japan's Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that both the U.S. military and the Ground SDF would resume Osprey operations in Japan as early as Thursday.

