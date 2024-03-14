Nissan Mulling EV Collaboration with Honda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. is considering collaborating with Honda Motor Co. on vehicle electrification including electric vehicles, it was learned Thursday.

The Japanese automakers seem to be examining the idea of using common core parts for their EVs. The consideration is at its early stage, and it is unclear how willing Honda is.

The collaboration is aimed at enhancing their cost competitiveness to counter U.S. EV giant Tesla Inc. and Chinese automakers. In Japan, EVs account for only about 2 pct of all new vehicle sales.

Nissan, which is in alliance with French automaker Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., has announced its investment in Ampere, a new electric vehicle unit of Renault.

Meanwhile, Honda plans to make all automobiles it sells globally either EVs or fuel cell vehicles by 2040. The company has established a joint venture with Sony Group Corp. for EV development.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]