LDP Lawmaker Slams Abe Faction Execs over Money Scandal

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Speaking before a parliamentary panel on political ethics on Thursday, a lawmaker from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party criticized executives of an LDP faction deeply involved in a high-profile money scandal.

House of Councillors lawmaker Shoji Nishida, who belonged to the faction once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, accused faction executives of continuing a kickback scheme related to fundraising events even after Abe called for scrapping it.

Nishida argued that the faction executives have not fulfilled their accountability for the scandal. He expressed dissatisfaction with explanations given by one of the executives, Hiroshige Seko, at the same ethics panel earlier in the day.

Asked whether they should be severely punished, such as being expelled from the LDP, Nishida said, "They should consider their fate on their own."

The Upper House Deliberative Council on Political Ethics also questioned Seiko Hashimoto, former minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, who failed to report a total of 20.57 million yen in political funds reports for five years through 2022.

