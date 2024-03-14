Kishida Cabinet's Support Rate Inches Up to 18 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rose marginally to 18.0 pct in March, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

While the approval rating increased 1.1 percentage points from the previous month, it was still the third-lowest figure since Kishida took office in October 2021.

The support rate remained below 20 pct for four months in a row and below the key threshold of 30 pct, which indicates that the administration is in the "danger zone," for the eighth straight month.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rating fell 3.0 points to 57.4 pct. The proportion of respondents who did not have a strong opinion on the cabinet came to 24.6 pct.

With multiple answers allowed, 8.6 pct of the supporters said there is no one else suitable to serve as prime minister, and 3.1 pct each said they trust the prime minister and they believe it would make no difference no matter who is the prime minister.

