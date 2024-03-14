High Court Rules Same-Sex Marriage Denial Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo/Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Sapporo High Court in northern Japan on Thursday ruled that existing provisions including of the Civil Code that do not recognize same-sex marriage are unconstitutional.

Presiding Judge Kiyofumi Saito said that the provisions violate the first sentence of the Constitution's Article 24 that guarantees the freedom of marriage, while dismissing the plaintiffs' claim for compensation.

In the lawsuit, three same-sex couples in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido claimed that the provisions violate the Constitution guaranteeing the freedom of marriage and sought damages of 1 million yen each from the central government.

It was the first high court ruling in a series of lawsuits filed with five district courts across the country over the provisions.

Also on Thursday, Tokyo District Court issued its second ruling finding that the provisions are in a state of unconstitutionality.

