Helicopter Crashed 90 Seconds after Engine Abnormalities: GSDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said in an investigative report released Thursday that last year's helicopter crash near Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture occurred about 90 seconds after engine output abnormalities.

But the GSDF failed to determine the causes of the abnormalities, saying in the report that the outputs of the UH-60JA helicopter's two engines dropped one after another partly due to an "extraordinary phenomenon."

The GSDF will be able to operate its helicopters safely by taking precautions against every possible eventuality, the report said.

The crash of the helicopter on April 6 last year killed all 10 people on board, including Yuichi Sakamoto, the head of the GSDF's 8th Division.

According to the report, at around 3:54:40 p.m. on the day, an abnormality occurred in the helicopter's right side engine and its output fell to nearly zero in a little more than 20 seconds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]