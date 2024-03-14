Toyota Engineers Develop Mobility Inspired by Pokemon Character

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Engineers of Toyota Motor Corp. have developed a mobility inspired by Miraidon, a character from the popular Pocket Monsters, or Pokemon, game series, in collaboration with Pokemon Co.

The mobility will be on display at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya complex for three days from Friday. Visitors will be allowed to ride it to feel as if they are in the Pokemon world.

Toyota Engineering Society, a group of Toyota employees, launched the Miraidon mobility project, based on a survey of about 8,000 elementary school children.

The mobility has a four-legged mode and a two-wheel drive mode. It can travel at a speed of around 3 kilometers per hour.

It will be on public display in the drive mode. At a press event on Thursday, it slowly walked in the four-legged mode.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]