Japan, IAEA Reaffirm Cooperation on Fukushima Water

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi agreed Thursday that the two sides will continue to cooperate in ensuring the safety of the release into the sea of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

In a meeting at the prime minister 's office in Tokyo, Kishida and Grossi also agreed to strengthen cooperation on nuclear nonproliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Kishida told Grossi that Japan aims to increase the understanding and support of the international community for the release of the tritium-containing water from the crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant.

The treated water discharge, which began in August last year, is being conducted safely and as planned in full compliance with international standards, Grossi said.

The IAEA chief later held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. At a joint press conference, Kamikawa announced a plan to provide some 18.5 million euros for the IAEA's initiative on the use of nuclear technology.

