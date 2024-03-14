Komeito Decides to Allow Fighter Jet Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, decided Thursday to allow the export to third countries of a next-generation fighter jet that Japan will develop jointly with Britain and Italy.

Komeito made the decision at a meeting of its council on diplomacy and security, paving the way for the ruling parties to reach an agreement on the issue at a meeting of their policy chiefs on Friday.

Komeito had been cautious about drastically loosening rules on defense exports, but it was satisfied with export conditions proposed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president.

At a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, Kishida said that defense exports of internationally developed defense equipment will be limited to the next-generation fighter jet, and that it will be exported only to countries with which Japan has signed defense equipment and technology transfer pacts.

Based on the expected LDP-Komeito agreement on the issue, the government will decide at a cabinet meeting to revise the implementation guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment transfer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]