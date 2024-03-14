Massive Tokyo-Area Quake Estimated to Cost 1,000 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--If a huge inland earthquake occurs in the Tokyo metropolitan area, it would cause economic losses totaling 1,001 trillion yen, the Japan Society of Civil Engineers said Thursday.

The Japanese government has already forecast an asset loss of 47 trillion yen as direct damage from such a quake based on a scenario presented in 2013 by its Central Disaster Management Council.

This time, the JSCE figured out that indirect losses, including from suspended production activities due to broken roads and bridges, will reach 954 trillion yen in a post-quake period of 20 years or so.

In addition to the direct and indirect losses, the JSCE predicted that the central and local governments will see their tax revenues decline by a combined 36 trillion yen and that they will need 353 trillion yen for reconstruction work.

But the society also said economic damage could be reduced by 39 pct, or 369 trillion yen, if 21 trillion yen or more is invested in advance to make roads, ports and buildings more quakeproof.

