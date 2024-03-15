Biden Opposes Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Buyout Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 14 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden, in a statement Thursday, expressed his opposition to Nippon Steel Corp.'s planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp., while avoiding to directly mention the Japanese steelmaker.

"U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated," Biden said in the statement released by the White House.

The statement was made apparently out of consideration for a labor union opposed to the acquisition, as Biden aims to win reelection in the November U.S. presidential race.

"It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers," the president said. "I told our steel workers I have their backs, and I meant it."

Biden phoned David McCall, international president of United Steelworkers, to express his support for the labor union, according to the White House.

