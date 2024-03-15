Quake Jolts Fukushima, Logs Lower 5 on Japan Scale

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake rocked Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, early Friday, registering up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.8 occurred around 12:14 a.m. at a depth of about 50 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima.

In Fukushima, the intensity of lower 5 was observed in the towns of Kawamata and Naraha.

According to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., no abnormality has been confirmed at its Fukushima No. 1 or No. 2 nuclear power plant in the prefecture.

But the discharge of tritium-containing treated water from the No. 1 plant into the ocean stopped just after 12:30 a.m., TEPCO said.

