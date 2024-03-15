Japan Starts Clinical Trial of Familial Alzheimer's Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team has begun an international clinical trial to check the effectiveness and safety of a treatment for familial Alzheimer's disease.

The team of researchers from Niigata University and the University of Tokyo began the trial to administer a combination of Alzheimer's drug lecanemab and a new drug under development, according to its recent announcement.

It is the world's first trial combining lecanemab with another drug. The team hopes that the trial will lead to the development of a new remedy method.

Symptoms of familial Alzheimer's disease appear mostly in people in their 30s to 50s. Patients make up less than 1 pct of all Alzheimer's patients.

People inheriting a genetic abnormality responsible for familial Alzheimer's disease often show symptoms around the same age as their parents did.

