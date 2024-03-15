3 Ex-Kinki Nippon Tourist Officials Found Guilty of Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court on Friday found three former Kinki Nippon Tourist Co. branch officials guilty of swindling the Higashiosaka municipal government out of hundreds of millions of yen through the western Japan city’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Yutaka Moriguchi, 55, former branch chief, Kenichi Usuki, 59, former group leader, and Mikio Ota, 55, former team leader, were sentenced to three years in prison each, suspended for five years.

According to the ruling, they conspired to defraud the city government out of 894 million yen by padding bills for call center operations under the municipal vaccination program the tourist agency’s branch in the city of Osaka was commissioned for two years through March 2023. The amount includes 221 million yen they overcharged the city by exaggerating the number of operators.

Presiding Judge Ichiro Watanabe said Ota initiated the scam and that Moriguchi and Usuki accepted his acts.

While calling the case an artful, malicious crime, the judge pointed out that it was “influenced to no small degree by a corporate culture that condones fraudulent billing.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]