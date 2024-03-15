Japan Ruling Bloc Agrees on Fighter Jet Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, agreed Friday to allow exports to third countries of a next-generation fighter jet that the country will develop jointly with Britain and Italy.

The ruling parties' policy chiefs reached the agreement as part of discussions on exports of internationally developed defense equipment to third countries. They agreed to limit such exports to the next-generation fighter jet for the time being.

Based on the agreement, the government will shortly revise its guidelines for defense equipment transfers to enable the fighter jet exports.

To allay Komeito concerns that defense equipment exports will go out of control, the government will introduce strict procedures that require cabinet decisions not only to revise the guidelines but also to actually export defense equipment.

The guidelines will need to be revised every time the government wants to export any defense equipment other than the fighter jet.

