IPEF Ministers Agree to Launch 4 Clean Economy Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Ministers from the 14 countries discussing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity agreed Thursday to launch four projects in the area of clean economy, such as promoting the distribution of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

Meanwhile, ministers from Japan, the United States, South Korea and Australia, all IPEF countries, agreed to contribute a total of 33 million dollars to a fund to help emerging economies decarbonize.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the 14 countries held virtual discussions on clean economy and fair economy, for which substantial conclusions had been reached last November, as well as on supply chains, on which a deal had entered into effect last month.

They agreed to continue negotiations in the area of trade. They also decided to hold an in-person ministerial meeting in Singapore in June.

The 14 countries confirmed progress in a Japan-led joint project to utilize hydrogen, which was agreed on last May.

