Japan Govt to Provide 109.2 B. Yen in Aid to JR Hokkaido

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry said Friday that it will provide financial assistance of 109.2 billion yen to Hokkaido Railway Co., which is in financial difficulties, over three years from fiscal 2024.

Also on the day, the ministry issued a supervision order based on a related law, calling on the railway operator, known as JR Hokkaido, to implement thorough measures to improve its management, such as drastic steps to restore the profitability of loss-making train service sections.

The ministry already provided 108.8 billion yen in financial assistance to JR Hokkaido over three years through fiscal 2023, through subsidies and investments. The company, which offers train services in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, used the funds partly to make capital investments for productivity improvements.

On Friday afternoon, JR Hokkaido President Yasuyuki Watanuki received the written supervision order from Shigeki Murata, director-general of the ministry’s Railway Bureau, in Tokyo.

When the ministry issued a supervision order to JR Hokkaido in 2018, it asked the company to take steps thoroughly to deal with its loss-making sections. The company, however, said it would delay for three years the submission of improvement measures planned for fiscal 2023 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

