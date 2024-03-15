Nissan, Honda to Collaborate on EVs
Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. plan to sign a comprehensive memorandum of understanding on collaboration in areas including electric vehicles, people familiar with the matter said Friday.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida and Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe will hold a press conference in Tokyo later on Friday to announce the move.
The collaboration between Japan’s second- and third-largest automakers may transform the domestic auto industry’s landscape significantly.
Japanese automakers lag behind foreign rivals in the development of EVs amid a shift to battery-powered vehicles in China, the United States and Europe.
