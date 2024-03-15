Baseball Star Ohtani Arrives in S. Korea, Together with Wife

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani arrived in South Korea on Friday, together with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, including Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and his new wife.

The Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres, including Japanese pitchers Yu Darvish and Yuki Matsui, in the opening game series in Seoul of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Earlier in the day, the Dodgers posted on its official X, formerly Twitter, account a photo of a smiling Ohtani and his wife standing side by side in front of an airplane bound for South Korea.

Late last month, Ohtani announced his marriage to a Japanese woman.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]