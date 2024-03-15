Nissan, Honda to Join Hands to Survive Global EV Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. said Friday the major Japanese automakers will cooperate with each other in wide-ranging fields associated with electric vehicles.

Exchanging a memorandum of understanding for comprehensive collaboration the same day, they will start considering how they can specifically work together in, among others, developing cutting-edge software platforms and core components for EVs.

Japan's second and third biggest automakers' business tie-up may transform the domestic auto industry's landscape, pundits said.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said, "It's very difficult for our company alone to develop all the technologies necessary for electrification."

"The cost (reduction) effect is very strong," Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe added.

