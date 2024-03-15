Japan Firms Offer to Raise Pay at Fastest Pace in 33 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies have offered to raise pay by a weighted average of 5.28 pct in this year's "shunto" spring wage talks with labor unions, the fastest increase in 33 years, according to the first tally released by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, on Friday.

The combined average increase in pay scales and regular wages hit the highest level since 1991, when the figure came to 5.66 pct, and surpassed 3.80 pct recorded in the first tally in last year's shunto talks.

Many major companies fully met labor unions' pay hike demands as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for bigger wage increases this year than last year. Rengo's final tally in the 2023 shunto showed an average pay increase of 3.58 pct.

"Both labor and management sides have increased awareness that it is essential to expand investment in human resources," Tomoko Yoshino, president of Rengo, the umbrella organization of labor unions in the country, told a news conference. "Today is the starting line. We now face a crucial moment."

The first tally will have an impact on negotiations at smaller firms, which employ some 70 pct of workers in Japan. Smaller firms' moves are key to whether Japan will achieve growth in inflation-adjusted real wages to spur consumption.

