BOJ in Final Stages of Talks to End Negative Rate Policy

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is in the final stages of talks to end its negative interest rate policy when it meets Monday and Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The central bank increasingly believes that the Japanese economy will be able to achieve 2 pct inflation sustainably and stably, after a survey showed that companies offered to raise wages at a faster pace this spring than they did a year before, the people said.

The first tally in "shunto" spring labor-management wage talks released Friday by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, showed that companies offered to raise pay by a weighted average of 5.28 pct, far higher than 3.80 pct in the first-tally average for 2023.

The BOJ thinks that the latest tally raised prospects that the Japanese economy achieve a virtuous cycle of higher wages and prices.

The possible end to the negative interest rate policy would mean the BOJ's first rate increase in 17 years.

