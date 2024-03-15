Ex-Japanese Table Tennis Star Fukuhara Settles Row over Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Retired Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara said Friday she has agreed to hand their son over to Chiang Hung-chieh, her former husband from Taiwan.

"I'd like to cooperate with Chiang in child-rearing from now on," the Olympic medalist said at a press conference in Tokyo. "It would be great if you watch over us warmly."

In July 2022, Fukuhara brought their son back to Japan from Taiwan under a program to allow her to have time with him for a while. In July last year, a Japanese court ordered her to hand the boy over to his father, but she did not comply.

After Chiang filed a criminal complaint with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Fukuhara proposed a settlement to his proxy.

According to the proxy, who joined the press conference, Fukuhara and Chiang agreed that they will maintain their joint custody and that the former husband will keep holding the right to take care of their son.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]