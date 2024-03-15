Okinawa's Cultural Treasures Lost in War Found in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 15 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-two cultural treasures believed to have been lost during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II were found in the United States and returned to Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday, the southern Japan prefecture said Friday.

The cultural objects include a portrait of a king of the Ryukyu Kingdom. The existence of such a portrait was confirmed for the first time since the war.

"The return of Okinawa's treasures is a great joy for the people of Okinawa," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said.

In 2001, the prefecture applied for the portrait to be added to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's file of stolen artworks. In 2023, the prefecture received a report that what appeared to be the portrait had been discovered, and it was later confirmed to be authentic.

The cultural treasures will be unveiled to the press in April, after their conditions and pest prevention measures are checked.

