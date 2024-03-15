Japan to Join Maritime Aid Delivery to Gaza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan will join a maritime corridor initiative to deliver aid supplies to Gaza by sea from the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.

The Japanese government plans to coordinate promptly with other related countries to deliver food, medical and hygiene supplies through the maritime corridor.

The initiative was launched on Tuesday, mainly led by Cyprus, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

At a press conference on Friday, Kamikawa pointed out that the maritime corridor can avoid constraints at borders in ground transportation. "We will work promptly on the matter," she said.

