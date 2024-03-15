System Glitch Hits McDonald's Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) said Friday that many outlets in the country have suspended operations due to a system glitch.

Similar failures appear to have occurred overseas. The company is investigating the cause of the problem, but it is uncertain when the system will be restored.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers," the company said on its official website and account of X, formerly Twitter.

According to the company, the system failure was detected on Friday afternoon. Some customers became unable to place orders via smartphones.

