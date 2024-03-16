G-7 Ministers Vow to Promote Hiroshima AI Process

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Industry, technology and digital ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Friday called for the promotion of the G-7's Hiroshima AI Process, a framework aimed at creating international rules on generative artificial intelligence.

"We remain committed to advancing the Hiroshima AI Process outcomes," the G-7 ministers said in a joint statement issued after a two-day meeting in Verona and Trento, Italy. The process was launched at last year's G-7 summit in Japan.

The G-7 ministers agreed to set up a working group to discuss ways to secure supply chains for semiconductors that are crucial to economic security.

The ministers also agreed to promote the principles and the code of conduct for AI developers, while discussing ways to monitor their compliance.

They reaffirmed a policy of putting into operation Data Free Flow with Trust, a concept proposed by Japan for international transfers of data.

