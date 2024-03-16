Japan's Ghibli Park Fully Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Nagakute, Aichi Pref., March 16 (Jiji Press)--Ghibli Park, a theme park in central Japan that reproduces the worlds of Studio Ghibli Inc. animation films, was fully opened to the public on Saturday with the addition of a new, fifth area called "Valley of Witches."

The theme park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, has five areas. Since November 2022, the other four areas have opened in stages, showcasing attractions themed on such movies as "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Whisper of the Heart."

The prefectural government now expects the park to attract about 1.8 million visitors a year.

In the new Valley of Witches area, the biggest of the five, Guchokipanya Bakery, which appeared in "Kiki's Delivery Service", actually sells bread. Howl's Castle, described in "Howl's Moving Castle," partly moves and spews smoke. The area also includes a carousel as well as a Flying Machine ride for children.

There are three types of tickets available by reservation. Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass Premium, which gives visitors access to all five areas and all facilities, is priced at 7,300 yen for adults and 3,650 yen for children aged between 4 and 12 years old on weekdays and 7,800 yen for adults and 3,900 yen for children on weekends and holidays.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]