Hokuriku Shinkansen's Kanazawa-Tsuruga Section Opens

Tsuruga, Ishikawa Pref., March 16 (Jiji Press)--A 125-kilometer extended section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line in central Japan opened on Saturday, connecting Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, and Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, in 41 minutes at the fastest.

Also on Saturday, the Japanese government launched a travel discount program for promoting tourism to four prefectures in the Hokuriku region to help the reconstruction of areas hit hard by the magnitude-7.6 Note Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1.

"We'll make use of the bullet train to further develop Tsuruga," Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto said at an opening ceremony at Tsuruga Station.

Transport minister Tetsuo Saito said that he hopes that the opening of the extended section will be a driving force for recovery and reconstruction from the quake.

The first Kagayaki train left Tsuruga Station at 6:11 a.m. for Tokyo Station.

