McDonald's Stores in Japan Resume Operations after Glitch

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Almost all of McDonald's stores in Japan have resumed operations following their temporary closure caused by a technology system outage that struck the hamburger chain globally, McDonald's Co. (Japan) officials said Saturday.

Mobile and delivery orders through a smartphone app are now available, the officials said.

Many McDonald's stores in the country were forced to suspend operations temporarily on Friday due to the technology system outage.

"We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers," the company said.

"This issue was not directly caused by a cybersecurity event; rather, it was caused by a third-party provider during a configuration change," McDonald's of the United States said in a statement.

