Wartime Labor Issue Still Overshadowing Japan-S. Korea Ties

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Claims against Japanese companies by World War II-era Korean laborers are still overshadowing relations between Japan and South Korea despite progress made since a year ago toward stabilizing ties.

Tokyo and Seoul resumed "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders, following a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on March 16 last year.

The improvement in relations between Tokyo and Seoul will "contribute to the strategic interest of Japan," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

Hayashi said, "We'll communicate closely to further solidify and broaden our cooperation," going into 2025 when Japan and South Korea mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

The improvement in relations was initiated by the Yoon administration's announcement on March 6 last year of a plan to have a South Korean foundation pay compensation to Korean plaintiffs in wartime labor lawsuits on behalf of Japanese companies sued by them. Kishida highly appreciated the plan, and he and Yoon met in Tokyo 10 days later.

