Kishida Vows to Revive LDP after Funds Scandal

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Saturday to make utmost efforts to regain public trust in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party that has been eroded by a slush funds scandal involving intraparty factions.

The LDP will boost efforts to revive itself, Kishida said at a meeting of executives of the party's regional chapters, apologizing for causing distrust in politics due to the scandal.

Kishida said he will launch a series of dialogue sessions with voters across the country to discuss political reform.

At the meeting held ahead of the LDP's party convention Sunday, Kishida said that the LDP has revised its governance code to prohibit the continuation and creation of traditional intraparty factions in the wake of the scandal.

In the scandal, many LDP members failed to report kickbacks they received from intraparty factions that were created by using revenues from fundraising parties.

