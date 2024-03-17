Kishida Seeks to Punish LDP Lawmakers over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that he has ordered his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to punish member lawmakers involved in a slush funds scandal involving intraparty factions.

"We'll respond strictly," Kishida, also LDP president, said at an annual party convention at a Tokyo hotel.

The scandal "has caused a lot of suspicion from the public and serious distrust in politics," Kishida said. "I sincerely apologize to the people."

In the scandal, funds collected by intraparty factions and given to faction members were not recorded in their political funds reports.

Kishida said, "I'll take the lead in carrying out party and political reforms to restore trust in politics."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]