Daihatsu Partly Resumes Production at Plant in Japan's Shiga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. partly resumed production at its plant in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, on Monday after months of suspension due to its safety test fraud scandal.

The Japanese automaker halted operations at its four domestic plants in December. Two other plants have already resumed production after the safety was confirmed, while the remaining head office plant in Osaka Prefecture is unlikely to go back online anytime soon.

The Shiga plant resumed production of three compact SUV models--the Rocky, the Raize, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., and the Rex, which is for Subaru Corp.--after the safety of the models was confirmed by the transport ministry on Feb. 16.

Daihatsu plans to release a new business plan as early as the first half of April to rebuild itself after the scandal.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]