"Instant Houses" Used Widely in Noto Quake Areas

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., March 19 (Jiji Press)--In areas hit by the Jan. 1 earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, over 1,000 "instant houses" that can be erected in a short time have been used as residences for victims, meeting places and volunteer bases.

The instant house was developed by architect Keisuke Kitagawa, 49, professor at the Nagoya Institute of Technology in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

The inflatable conical-shaped version for outdoor use is set up by pumping air into the tent fabric with an air blower and spraying urethane insulation on the inside. The insulation hardens and acts as a wall that allows the structure to maintain its shape even without a pillar.

Being about 4 meters high and having a floor space of some 20 square meters as well as high moisture retention, the structure can be erected in about an hour. Three outdoor-use instant houses were set up in areas hit by the 2023 major earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The indoor version, which is made up of cardboard parts, is roughly 2 meters high and has a ceiling and windows, and can be erected in as little as about 15 minutes.

