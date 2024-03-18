North Korea Fires 3 Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, March 18 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired three ballistic missiles from its west coast into the Sea of Japan on Monday, Japanese Defense Ministry officials said.

The missiles apparently fell into waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the officials said. They are believed to be short-range ballistic missiles.

South Korean military officials said the missiles were launched from the Pyongyang area. The missiles flew about 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers, according to the Japanese officials.

No damage to aircraft or ships has been confirmed.

North Korea last fired a ballistic missile on Jan. 14.

