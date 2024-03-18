Kamikawa Vows to Continue Efforts for World without Nukes

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa vowed to keep moving forward with efforts to realize a world without nuclear weapons, in an essay posted online on Sunday.

Kamikawa, who is visiting New York, said, "We will not stop moving ahead to promote realistic and practical efforts to create a world without nuclear weapons," in the essay posted at PassBlue media, which covers the United Nations.

The Japanese foreign minister is set to chair a meeting Monday of the U.N. Security Council on the topic of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

The nuclear threat is seen growing globally, with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons.

On Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, Kamikawa said, "Japan cannot accept Russia's threats to break the world's 78-year record of the nonuse of nuclear weapons."

