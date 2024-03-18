LDP's Shimomura Denies Knowing Details of Kickback Revival

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Hakubun Shimomura, former policy leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday said that he was not aware of details of the process for the decision to bring back kickback practices at an LDP faction.

Appearing before the Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Shimomura said, "I have no idea at all who decided to bring back the practices, or the circumstances leading up to that decision."

Shimomura between January 2018 and September 2019 served as secretary-general at an LDP faction previously led by the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is currently at the center of the political funds scandal rocking the party.

He is also among the senior members of the faction that attended a meeting in August 2022, where the revival of kickbacks from fundraising party ticket revenues to faction members was discussed.

"While the discussions were held with the intention of abolishing the practices, we were unable to reach a conclusion," he said.

