ASDF Blue Impulse Flies over Quake-Hit Noto

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatic team flew over earthquake-battered areas on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday.

Taking off from the ASDF's Komatsu base in the central Japan prefecture past 1 p.m., the team's six aircraft spent about 50 minutes flying in formation with white smoke trails over Shika, Wajima, Suzu, Noto, Anamizu and Nanao to cheer up residents still struggling for recovery from damage caused by the massive earthquake on New Year's Day.

The Blue Impulse's demonstration flight over the peninsula was initially set for Sunday as part of an event celebrating the opening of Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services between Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, and Tsuruga in neighboring Fukui Prefecture. But it was put off due to bad weather.

On social media, the flight's videos and comments were posted by many users, including one thanking the team for revitalizing local residents and another saying it was moving to watch people waving to passing planes.

"The performance brought encouragement to afflicted people," an Ishikawa government official said. "We'd like to thank the Defense Ministry and the SDF."

