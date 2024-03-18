Japanese Rally Driver Kenjiro Shinozuka Dies at 75

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Kenjiro Shinozuka, the first Japanese winner of the Paris-Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally Championship, died of pancreatic cancer at a hospital in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday. He was 75.

A native of Tokyo, Shinozuka started his career as a rally driver after entering Tokai University. After joining Mitsubishi Motors Corp., he became a company driver and later expanded to overseas rallies.

His career as a rally driver came to a pause because the automaker halted its rally activities due to exhaust gas regulations, before he first competed in the Paris-Dakar Rally in 1986.

Shinozuka became the first Japanese to win the Paris-Dakar, in the car division in 1997 at age 48. Mitsubishi's Pajero SUV, driven by Shinozuka in the rally, became a popular model.

In 1991, he also became the first Japanese to win the Ivory Coast Rally of the FIA World Rally Championship, with Mitsubishi's Galant car. He also won the race the following year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]