Japan Govt-Backed Fund to Launch Tender Offer for JSR

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Government-backed investment fund Japan Investment Corp. said Monday it will launch a tender offer for Japanese semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp. on Tuesday.

JIC will offer to buy JSR shares for 4,350 yen apiece through April 16, planning to spend some 904 billion yen on the acquisition. JIC will then take JSR private and streamline its operations to strengthen its international competitiveness.

On Monday, JSR announced its support for the tender offer.

While JSR holds the top share in the global market for photoresists, which are needed to form semiconductor circuits, it faces a need to counter overseas rivals that are increasing their competitiveness through large-scale merger and acquisition deals.

In June 2023, JIC announced that it would acquire JSR through a tender offer. The tender offer was originally scheduled to start in late December, but has been delayed until late February or later as procedures under China's competition law have yet to be completed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]