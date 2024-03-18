Princess Yuriko Shows Symptoms of Heart Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Yuriko, who is currently hospitalized, is showing symptoms of left-sided heart failure, Imperial Household Agency officials said Monday.

The 100-year-old princess is also showing a recurrence of a symptom of cerebral infarction, having difficulty moving her right arm and leg, the officials said.

Princess Yuriko was diagnosed with heart failure when she was hospitalized in September 2020. She was discharged from the hospital in October that year.

Since a few days ago, the princess has been experiencing difficulty breathing. A simple test showed that her heart failure has worsened. Although she can communicate with her doctor, she has difficulty speaking.

The princess, aunt of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, was admitted to St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward on March 3. She was diagnosed with a mild case of cerebral infarction. As her symptoms improved, she was moved from the hospital’s intensive care unit to the regular ward on March 11.

