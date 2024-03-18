LDP OKs Plan to Accept Skilled Foreign Workers in 4 New Sectors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday approved a government plan to accept skilled foreign workers in four new sectors.

The government plans to give cabinet approval by the end of this month for the planned addition of the four sectors--automobile transportation, railway, forestry and timber.

Foreign workers in the four sectors, such as taxi and bus drivers and train conductors and drivers, will be required to have higher levels of Japanese proficiency.

The system for accepting foreign workers with designated skills in the medium to long term was introduced in 2019, in order to alleviate labor shortages. Type 1 workers with certain skill levels are allowed to live in Japan for up to five years, and Type 2 workers with higher skill levels can effectively live in the country permanently.

The planned addition will apply only to Type 1 workers and will bring the number of sectors for Type 1 workers to 16.

