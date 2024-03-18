Japan's Kishida Avoids Comment on Putin's Re-Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday avoided making a comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's election to a fifth term in the presidential race that ended Sunday.

"It's the result of another country's election," Kishida told reporters.

"There is no prospect at all for a restart of peace treaty negotiations" between Tokyo and Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said.

But Kishida pointed to the need to "urge Russia to accept a resumption of grave visits" by former residents of the Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands called the Northern Territories in Japan. The disputed islands were seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also declined to comment on the Russian election result.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]