Street Go-Karts Popular among Foreign Tourists in Tokyo

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Earlier this month, five foreign men and women in costumes were seen smiling and waving at pedestrians as they drove go-karts in one line near the Kaminarimon gate in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot.

Such street go-karts are one of the highlights for many foreign tourists visiting Japan. The vehicles are becoming an increasingly familiar sight on public roads in the Japanese capital as the number of visitors from abroad rose after the removal of COVID-19 border control measures.

Meanwhile, more than 100 complaints and inquiries have been made in a year to Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department over traffic rule violations and noise problems in connection with the vehicles.

According to a go-kart operators’ industry group, street go-karting for tourists began in earnest in Japan around 2012.

Customers are mostly foreign citizens. The attraction is particularly popular among tourists from the United States and Europe.

