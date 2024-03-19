Japan Govt Adopts Bill to Create Japanese Version of DBS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, adopted a bill to create a system to bar people with any sex crime records from jobs involving contact with children.

The bill to create the Japanese version of Britain’s Disclosure and Barring Service calls for obliging schools, nurseries and orphanages to check whether job seekers and workers have such records and implement other measures to protect the safety of children, such as giving related training to their staff members.

If job seekers or workers are found to have sex crime records, the facilities would be urged not to hire them or to move them to positions that do not involve contact with children, in order to ensure children’s safety.

For other businesses involving contact with children, such as cram schools and sports clubs, no uniform obligations would be imposed. Instead, a program would be established for facilities that implement measures to protect the safety of children to get state certification on a voluntary basis and have their names released.

The certified facilities would be required to check sex offense records as is the case with schools, nurseries and orphanages.

