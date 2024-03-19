N. Korea Conducted Rocket Launcher Firing Drill: State Media

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea conducted a firing drill involving super-large multiple rocket launchers on Monday, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the drill, the Korean Central News Agency said.

"The destructive offensive means possessed by our army should more thoroughly fulfill their missions to block and suppress the possibility of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy and the structure of its military forces," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA, referring to Seoul.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday that North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Monday.

The North Korean missiles flew about 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of some 50 kilometers before falling into the Sea of Japan, according to Japanese officials.

